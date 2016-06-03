Roasted Mango Sorbet

Very sweet and very bananery! This is a great recipe, roasting the mangoes makes them easy to handle and the flesh slips pretty easily from the stone and the skin, at the expense of sticky hands! However, unless you like your sorbet extremely sweet then you can probably cut the sugar syrup in half or even not at all. The banana is overpowering, the sorbet I made didn't really taste of mango, it tasted of banana with a slight hint of mango and that was after using one small fruit as advised in the recipe. If I make this again I won't be putting banana in! Pros: Texture, ease of making Cons: Avoid if you are looking for mango flavours