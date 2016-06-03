Orange-Miso Sauce

Mild, nutty flaxseed oil, the richest plant source of omega-3 fatty acids, provides the perfect base for salty miso and sweet orange juice. This sauce is delightful over grilled eggplant, fish and chicken or used as a salad dressing.

Jim Romanoff
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

total:
10 mins
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine miso, orange zest and juice, oil, ginger, rice vinegar and mirin (if using) in a small bowl and whisk until thoroughly blended.

Tips

Ingredient Notes: Made from fermented soybeans, miso is a common ingredient in Japanese cooking. There are different types of miso, in shades ranging from white and yellow to reddish brown and dark brown. Available at health-food stores and Japanese markets.

Flaxseed oil, pressed from flaxseeds, is a valued as a source of omega-3 fatty acids. It is highly perishable, so store in the refrigerator and use as soon as possible. Available at natural-foods stores.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 tablespoon
Per Serving:
53 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 2.3g; dietary fiber 0.1g; sugars 0.4g; fat 4.6g; saturated fat 0.4g; vitamin a iu 12.4IU; vitamin c 3.3mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 1.5mg; magnesium 0.9mg; potassium 13.5mg; sodium 135.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 fat (mono)
