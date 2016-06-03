Herbed Corn & Edamame Succotash
Fresh green soybeans, called edamame or sweet beans, are a great addition to this classic American dish, where they stand in for the traditional lima beans. The succotash is wonderful as it is or topped with grilled shrimp, salmon or chicken.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.
Ingredient Note: Edamame are easy to digest and are exceptionally high in protein (1/2 cup has 16 grams). There are several kinds available today--frozen and fresh, in the pod and shelled--in large supermarkets, natural-foods stores or Asian markets.
Nutrition Facts
1 starch, 1 lean meat