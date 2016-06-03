Herbed Corn & Edamame Succotash

Fresh green soybeans, called edamame or sweet beans, are a great addition to this classic American dish, where they stand in for the traditional lima beans. The succotash is wonderful as it is or topped with grilled shrimp, salmon or chicken.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

25 mins
6

  • Cook edamame in a large saucepan of lightly salted water until tender, about 4 minutes or according to package directions. Drain well.

  • Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add bell pepper, onion and garlic; cook, stirring frequently, until vegetables start to soften, about 2 minutes. Stir in corn, wine (or water) and the edamame; cook, stirring frequently, for 4 minutes. Remove from the heat. Stir in vinegar, parsley, basil, salt and pepper. Serve immediately.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

Ingredient Note: Edamame are easy to digest and are exceptionally high in protein (1/2 cup has 16 grams). There are several kinds available today--frozen and fresh, in the pod and shelled--in large supermarkets, natural-foods stores or Asian markets.

3/4 cup
111 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 14.3g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 3.1g; fat 4.4g; saturated fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 798.4IU; vitamin c 28.3mg; folate 119.1mcg; calcium 27.4mg; iron 1.1mg; magnesium 41.1mg; potassium 331.1mg; sodium 205.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1 starch, 1 lean meat
