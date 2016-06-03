Mixed Greens with Berries & Honey-Glazed Hazelnuts

For a sophisticated starter, try this colorful salad, which marries fresh berries, caramelized nuts and tangy feta cheese. Pureed berries form the base of the dressing, giving it a velvety texture and rich flavor.

Patsy Jamieson
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Summer 2004

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Nuts
Dressing
Salad

Directions

  • To prepare nuts: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a small baking dish with cooking spray. Combine oil and honey in a small bowl. Add nuts and toss to coat. Transfer to the prepared baking dish and bake, stirring from time to time, until golden, 10 to 14 minutes. Let cool completely.

  • To prepare dressing: Combine berries, oil, vinegar, water, mustard, garlic, honey, salt and pepper in a blender or food processor. Blend until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and stir in shallots.

  • To prepare salad: Just before serving, place greens in a large bowl. Drizzle the dressing over the greens and toss to coat. Divide the salad among 4 plates. Scatter berries, cheese and the glazed nuts over each salad; serve immediately.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: The dressing will keep, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

Serving Size:
2 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
230 calories; protein 6.8g; carbohydrates 15.3g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 7.5g; fat 17.1g; saturated fat 4.3g; cholesterol 16.7mg; vitamin a iu 3959.6IU; vitamin c 33.5mg; folate 186mcg; calcium 192.8mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 59.2mg; potassium 614.5mg; sodium 311mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 vegetable, 1 medium-fat meat, 2 fat
