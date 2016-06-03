Honey- & Goat Cheese-Filled Fig Muffins

Rating: 4.67 stars
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Sweet figs and a filling of tangy goat cheese give a surprising twist to these hearty breakfast muffins. Make a batch of these on the weekend and enjoy them for breakfast all week long. If you're not a fan of goat cheese, try them with cream cheese instead.

Maria Speck
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2010

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Line 12 (1/2-cup) muffin cups with paper liners or coat with cooking spray.

    Advertisement

  • Thoroughly combine goat cheese (or cream cheese), honey, lemon zest and 1/4 teaspoon vanilla in a small bowl. Set aside.

  • Whisk flour (see Measuring Tip), baking powder, baking soda and salt in a large bowl. Lightly beat eggs and egg white in a medium bowl; add brown sugar and the remaining 1 teaspoon vanilla and whisk until the sugar is dissolved, about 1 minute. Gradually whisk in buttermilk and oil until smooth. Add the wet ingredients to the dry ingredients and stir until just combined; do not overmix. Fold in figs.

  • Spoon half the batter into the prepared muffin cups. Add 1 generous teaspoon of the reserved cheese filling to the center of each muffin, and cover with the remaining batter. (The filling should not be visible.) Sprinkle the muffins with sugar.

  • Bake the muffins until the edges start to brown and the tops spring back when gently pressed, 13 to 15 minutes. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes before turning out onto a wire rack to cool.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Individually wrap the muffins and store at room temperature for up to 2 days or freeze for up to 1 month. To reheat, remove plastic wrap, wrap in a paper towel and microwave on High for 30-45 seconds.

Ingredient notes: White whole-wheat flour, made from a special variety of white wheat, is light in color and flavor but has the same nutritional properties as regular whole-wheat flour. It is available in large supermarkets and at natural-foods stores. (Or find it online from bobsredmill.com or kingarthurflour.com.) Store it in the freezer.

Turbinado sugar is steam-cleaned raw cane sugar. It's coarse-grained and light brown in color, with a slight molasses flavor. Find it in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets or at natural-foods stores.

Measuring tip: We use the “spoon and level” method to measure flours. Here's how it is done: Use a spoon to lightly scoop flour from its container into a measuring cup. Use a knife or other straight edge to level the flour with the top of the measuring cup.

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 muffin
Per Serving:
272 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 43.8g; dietary fiber 3.3g; sugars 26.4g; fat 8.8g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 35.1mg; vitamin a iu 129.2IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; folate 7.6mcg; calcium 83.8mg; iron 3.3mg; magnesium 14.9mg; potassium 184.7mg; sodium 262.7mg; added sugar 20g.
Exchanges:

1 starch, 1/2 fruit, 1 1/2 other carbohydrates, 1 1/2 fat

Advertisement

Reviews (13)

Read More Reviews
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 42
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
A very good muffin. I like the flavors and the crunch that the turbinado sugar gives. However I would have liked the filling to be creamier in texture like the photo expresses. I used Cypress Grove Chevre. Maybe a different brand next time. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
These are yummy. I substituted whole wheat pastry flour for the white whole wheat flour with success. I also used the good old substitution for buttermilk (1T lemon juice 1 C milk). The lemon zest mixed with the honey and cream/goat cheese is great and is especially complemented by the figs. Read More
Jessica Icard
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
I was able to find goat cheese already crumbled. I couldn't find figs and I read that someone used dates so I used those because I could find them. The cheese filling pretty much cooked out of my muffins so they were date muffins with a little bit of white stuff in the middle. Also next time I will leave the lemon zest out. I must've not grated it right to "zest" it because I could clearly taste the lemon where the filling was supposed to be. Other than that it was really good. I would try cream cheese next time and see if that cooks out or not. Read More
Advertisement
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Thank you- going to women's PEO convention and this is the best recipe for a take along breakfast I can have for the next three days. Froze the rest. Sandy T. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
04/15/2012
Absolutely amazing! These are my absolute favorite muffins. They turn out great every time and have a delicious combination of flavors. Trust me the goat cheese brings it all together! Pros: everything! These are so awesome right out of the oven with the warm goat cheese! Cons: nothing Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Loved these muffins! They're filling and the cream in the middle is a treat. I substituted dates for the figs and light cream cheese for the goat cheese. They kept in the freezer well and made for an easy treat the next weekend. - Pi Read More
Advertisement
DOGLADY50
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
These muffins were fabulous. I had to use cream cheese instead of goat's cheese and I can't wait to try them with goat's cheese probably will be even better. Very easy to make did stick a bit to paper muffin cups. Stored well in fridge only lasted 3 days between my husband and I so I didn't try freezing them. Did anyone freeze them? Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2012
Beautiful looking nice tasting The muffins are GORGEOUS. Just like the photo. I notice other readers commented on their goat cheese did not show up as expected. The key is to reserve the goat cheese & honey and combine all other ingredients. Then after you have poured most of the batter in the muffin tins ball up the goat cheese a little larger than a marble and stick it down in the middle of each muffin. Top with just enough batter to cover the cheese. I will in the future add some spices however; perhaps some cinnamon or all spice. Like I said very pretty and very fun but just not as tantalizing a taste as I was looking for. Great recipe to build on though. P.S. If you do not have buttermilk combine 1 T lemon juice in a 1 Cup measuring cup fill with milk and let set for 5 min. Pros: Gorgeous presentation to impress unique flavor combination Cons: Not extremely full flavored Read More
Cali4neagirl
Rating: 5 stars
10/30/2011
Delicious and satisfying. I bought and used a goat cheese log that had cranberries and cinamon which made these muffins extra special for me. Goat cheese is a bit strong so I'll make these again w/the cream cheese so my husband can eat them! Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2021 eatingwell.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/23/2021