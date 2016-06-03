Honey- & Goat Cheese-Filled Fig Muffins

1 of 13

Rating: 5 stars A very good muffin. I like the flavors and the crunch that the turbinado sugar gives. However I would have liked the filling to be creamier in texture like the photo expresses. I used Cypress Grove Chevre. Maybe a different brand next time.

Rating: 5 stars These are yummy. I substituted whole wheat pastry flour for the white whole wheat flour with success. I also used the good old substitution for buttermilk (1T lemon juice 1 C milk). The lemon zest mixed with the honey and cream/goat cheese is great and is especially complemented by the figs.

Rating: 5 stars I was able to find goat cheese already crumbled. I couldn't find figs and I read that someone used dates so I used those because I could find them. The cheese filling pretty much cooked out of my muffins so they were date muffins with a little bit of white stuff in the middle. Also next time I will leave the lemon zest out. I must've not grated it right to "zest" it because I could clearly taste the lemon where the filling was supposed to be. Other than that it was really good. I would try cream cheese next time and see if that cooks out or not.

Rating: 5 stars Thank you- going to women's PEO convention and this is the best recipe for a take along breakfast I can have for the next three days. Froze the rest. Sandy T.

Rating: 4 stars Absolutely amazing! These are my absolute favorite muffins. They turn out great every time and have a delicious combination of flavors. Trust me the goat cheese brings it all together! Pros: everything! These are so awesome right out of the oven with the warm goat cheese! Cons: nothing

Rating: 5 stars Loved these muffins! They're filling and the cream in the middle is a treat. I substituted dates for the figs and light cream cheese for the goat cheese. They kept in the freezer well and made for an easy treat the next weekend. - Pi

Rating: 5 stars These muffins were fabulous. I had to use cream cheese instead of goat's cheese and I can't wait to try them with goat's cheese probably will be even better. Very easy to make did stick a bit to paper muffin cups. Stored well in fridge only lasted 3 days between my husband and I so I didn't try freezing them. Did anyone freeze them?

Rating: 4 stars Beautiful looking nice tasting The muffins are GORGEOUS. Just like the photo. I notice other readers commented on their goat cheese did not show up as expected. The key is to reserve the goat cheese & honey and combine all other ingredients. Then after you have poured most of the batter in the muffin tins ball up the goat cheese a little larger than a marble and stick it down in the middle of each muffin. Top with just enough batter to cover the cheese. I will in the future add some spices however; perhaps some cinnamon or all spice. Like I said very pretty and very fun but just not as tantalizing a taste as I was looking for. Great recipe to build on though. P.S. If you do not have buttermilk combine 1 T lemon juice in a 1 Cup measuring cup fill with milk and let set for 5 min. Pros: Gorgeous presentation to impress unique flavor combination Cons: Not extremely full flavored