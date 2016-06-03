Alaskan Cod Chowder

2 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

In this healthy fish chowder recipe, heavy cream is replaced with milk and flour-thickened fish (or seafood) broth and we keep sodium amounts reasonable with lower-sodium broth. By making your own homemade fish chowder, you'll save up to 300 calories, 20 grams of saturated fat and 500 milligrams of sodium per serving compared to many store-bought or restaurant chowders.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
45 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add onion and celery; cook, stirring frequently, until softened and beginning to brown, 3 to 6 minutes. Sprinkle flour, Worcestershire, Old Bay seasoning, salt and pepper over the vegetables and cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add fish (or seafood) stock and milk; bring to a gentle boil, stirring constantly.

    Advertisement

  • Stir in potatoes and green beans; bring just to a simmer. Simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are tender, 12 to 15 minutes.

  • Add cod and cook, stirring frequently, until cooked through, 2 to 4 minutes. Serve topped with dill and tomatoes, if desired.

Tips

Tip: Our favorite sustainable cod is U.S. Pacific cod from Alaskan waters; Atlantic cod (sometimes called scrod) from Iceland and the northeast Arctic are also sustainable choices. For more information about choosing sustainable seafood, visit seafoodwatch.org.

To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days, slowly reheat over medium-low or microwave on Medium power.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 18.6g; carbohydrates 29.1g; dietary fiber 3.2g; sugars 5.7g; fat 8.9g; saturated fat 1.9g; cholesterol 33.8mg; vitamin a iu 383.9IU; vitamin c 13.4mg; folate 72.4mcg; calcium 88.9mg; iron 1.7mg; magnesium 48.8mg; potassium 733.8mg; sodium 316.9mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 fat, 1 1/2 lean protein, 1 1/2 starch, 1 vegetable
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/08/2022