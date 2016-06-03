Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts for Two

In this healthy chicken recipe, paprika-rubbed chicken thighs are nestled into Brussels sprouts and shallots and roasted on a sheet pan in the oven for an easy, healthy dinner. As the chicken thighs roast, the garlicky drippings flavor the Brussels sprouts and shallots. Delicious one-pan cooking! Smoked paprika adds a touch of smoky flavor--look for it at well-stocked supermarkets or in the bulk-spice section at natural-foods markets. Regular paprika can be used in its place, but doesn't add the hint of smoke.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

40 mins
2

  • Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F.

  • Combine Brussels sprouts, shallots and lemon with 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper on a large rimmed baking sheet.

  • Mash garlic and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt with the side of a chef's knife until it becomes a paste. Combine the garlic paste with paprika, thyme and the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a small bowl. Rub the paste all over chicken. Nestle the chicken into the Brussels sprouts.

  • Roast on the lower rack until the Brussels sprouts are tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the chicken without touching bone registers 165 degrees F, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

1 or 2 thighs & 1 1/2 cups vegetables
544 calories; protein 47.7g; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 8.5g; sugars 6.5g; fat 28.8g; saturated fat 6g; cholesterol 215.9mg; vitamin a iu 3179.1IU; vitamin c 168.3mg; folate 168.3mcg; calcium 139mg; iron 5.9mg; magnesium 99.7mg; potassium 1413.2mg; sodium 810.7mg; thiamin 0.4mg.
4 1/2 vegetable, 5 1/2 lean meat, 3 fat
