Paprika Chicken Thighs with Brussels Sprouts for Two

As a newbie cook with a disdain for overcomplicated recipes, this was an unmitigated success. Since I had chicken breasts on hand I just divided those into smaller pieces, but the recipe turned out perfectly and was easy to make. A delicious combination of flavors, and the Brussels sprouts (admittedly not everyone's cup of tea) soaked in a lot of the juices and flavors from the paprika, chicken, lemon, and garlic, resulting in a lovely flavor profile. Served this with some buttery Orzo to round it out, and my boyfriend and I gave it rave reviews. As commented by the other reviewer, I think this might be more of a 2-3 serving dish if you're serving someone hungry, but my only complaint!