Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes

Recipe instructions lack clear timingStep 2 says start roasting the potatoes. Nowhere does it say how long they should be in while Step 3 is being done. I like to be leisurely while cooking, so even with everything prepped (chopped, trimmed, etc, but not mixed up), Step 3 took me about 12 minutes. I have the same problem with Step 4. It took me about 5 minutes. If I had not trimmed the green beans first, it would have been much longer! Well-written recipes should be unambiguous in terms of measurements, methods, and timing. When I went to make it, I was shocked that the times were not included, and was rather worried the whole time I was making it, whether I was doing the right thing. I marked up my own copy to include 12 minutes elapsed time for Step 3 and 5 minutes for Step 4, and I ended up roasting it closer to the 30 minutes for the final stage.I am marking this recipe as Great and Recommended because of the taste, not because of the way the instructions are written!Pros: Roasting produces delicious resultsCons: Recipe did not include complete unambiguous timing information