Mini Meatloaves with Green Beans & Potatoes

This healthy meatloaf recipe and side dishes are all made in the oven on two sheet pans so that everything's ready for the dinner table at the same time. The potatoes go into the oven first to start roasting while the mini meatloaves and green beans are prepped and added to the oven partway through.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2014

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position racks in upper and lower thirds of oven; preheat to 425 degrees F. Coat 2 large rimmed baking sheets with cooking spray.

  • Combine paprika and 1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder, salt and pepper in a large bowl. Add potatoes and toss to coat. Drizzle with 1 tablespoon oil, toss again, then spread the potatoes in a single layer on one of the prepared baking sheets. (Reserve the bowl.) Place on the lower rack to roast for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine beef, egg, onion, breadcrumbs, 2 tablespoons ketchup, Worcestershire and 1/4 teaspoon each garlic powder, salt and pepper in the large bowl. Form the mixture into 4 small loaves about 2 by 4 inches each and place on the other prepared baking sheet. Brush the tops with the remaining 1 tablespoon ketchup. Remove the potatoes from the oven and put the meatloaves on the lower rack.

  • Toss green beans with the remaining 1 tablespoon oil and 1/4 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Move the potatoes to one side of their pan and add the green beans to the other side. Roast the vegetables on the upper rack until the green beans are tender and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center of the meatloaves registers 165 degrees F, 20 to 30 minutes more.

Tips

Easy cleanup: Recipes that require cooking spray can leave behind a sticky residue that can be hard to clean. To save time and keep your baking sheet looking fresh, line it with a layer of foil before you apply the cooking spray.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 mini meatloaf & 3/4 cup each potatoes & green beans
Per Serving:
436 calories; protein 29.4g; carbohydrates 35.7g; dietary fiber 5.9g; sugars 8.9g; fat 20.1g; saturated fat 5.9g; cholesterol 120.2mg; vitamin a iu 1088.5IU; vitamin c 25.4mg; folate 74.3mcg; calcium 85.8mg; iron 5.3mg; magnesium 82.3mg; potassium 1237.9mg; sodium 748.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg; added sugar 2g.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 1 1/2 fat
