Red Wine Braised Mushroom Sauce

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Simple sautéed mushrooms are made sumptuous with the addition of red wine and rich mushroom or beef broth in this easy mushroom sauce recipe. Serve with steak or stir in a little sour cream and serve over egg noodles for a meat-free mushroom Stroganoff.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2014

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring, until starting to brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Add thyme, flour, salt and pepper and stir to coat. Cook, stirring, for 1 minute more. Add mushrooms, broth and wine and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a lively simmer and cook, stirring, until the sauce has thickened and the mushrooms are cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes more. Remove from heat and stir in butter.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; reheat before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/2 cup
Per Serving:
115 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 7.4g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2.8g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 118.9IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 31.8mcg; calcium 30.1mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 16.5mg; potassium 572.8mg; sodium 253.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022