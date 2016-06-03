Red Wine Braised Mushroom Sauce
Simple sautéed mushrooms are made sumptuous with the addition of red wine and rich mushroom or beef broth in this easy mushroom sauce recipe. Serve with steak or stir in a little sour cream and serve over egg noodles for a meat-free mushroom Stroganoff.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2014
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days; reheat before serving.
Serving Size:1/2 cup
115 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 7.4g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 2.8g; fat 6.5g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 118.9IU; vitamin c 2mg; folate 31.8mcg; calcium 30.1mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 16.5mg; potassium 572.8mg; sodium 253.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat