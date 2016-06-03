Sicilian Marinated Olives

In this easy appetizer recipe, olives are marinated (cunzate) to present as an antipasto. Try this with the plain green olives you buy from a supermarket olive bar. It will bring them to life in a whole new way

Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2014

40 mins
8

  • Rinse olives in a colander, tossing gently under running water, then dry on a kitchen towel. Transfer to a bowl, add oil and gently toss to coat.

  • Add celery, garlic, chile, 2 tablespoons parsley and vinegar; toss again. Let the olives stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.

  • Transfer to a serving platter and sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon parsley and oregano, crumbling the oregano with your fingers to bring out the flavor.

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2; cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before finishing with Step 3.

1/4 cup
108 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.6g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 0.1g; fat 11g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 148.4IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 4.2mcg; calcium 43.5mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 1.6mg; potassium 26.4mg; sodium 260.2mg.
2 fat
