Sicilian Marinated Olives
In this easy appetizer recipe, olives are marinated (cunzate) to present as an antipasto. Try this with the plain green olives you buy from a supermarket olive bar. It will bring them to life in a whole new way
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2014
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2; cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes before finishing with Step 3.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
108 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 0.6g; dietary fiber 1.6g; sugars 0.1g; fat 11g; saturated fat 0.5g; vitamin a iu 148.4IU; vitamin c 2.6mg; folate 4.2mcg; calcium 43.5mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 1.6mg; potassium 26.4mg; sodium 260.2mg.
Exchanges:
2 fat