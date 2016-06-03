Creamy Blue Cheese-Tarragon Dressing

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A tablespoon of honey adds sweetness and a hint of floral flavor to this delicious blue cheese dressing.

Ellen Ecker Ogden
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2008

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Mash blue cheese, oil, vinegar, tarragon and honey together in a medium bowl with a fork until well combined. For a creamier dressing, add yogurt 1 tablespoon at a time, if desired. Season with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Shopping tip: Thick and creamy Greek-style yogurt is made by removing the whey from cultured milk. Because the whey has been removed, you can cook with Greek-style yogurt without the normal separation that occurs when cooking with regular yogurt. Both can be used in this recipe, but we recommend using Greek yogurt if it's available at your supermarket.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 2 tablespoons
Per Serving:
161 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 4.7g; sugars 4.1g; fat 14.6g; saturated fat 4.1g; cholesterol 10.6mg; vitamin a iu 112IU; vitamin c 0.1mg; folate 5.6mcg; calcium 78mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 4.3mg; potassium 46.6mg; sodium 235.4mg.
Exchanges:

3 fat

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 11/11/2021