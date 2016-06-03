Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup

In this genius slow-cooker soup recipe, two types of onions are caramelized for hours before adding a sherry-spiked broth. For a bistro-worthy presentation, ladle the soup into ovenproof crocks, top with the bread and cheese and broil.

Breana Lai Killeen, M.P.H., RD
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Soup Cookbook

8 hrs 30 mins
8

Ingredients

Soup
Cheese Toasts

Directions

  • To prepare soup: Scatter butter in a 6- to 7-quart slow cooker (see Tip). Add oil, thyme, garlic and bay leaf, then onions. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Cover and cook on High for 8 hours.

  • Bring broth and sherry to a boil in a saucepan. Remove the thyme sprigs and bay leaf from the slow cooker. Pour in the broth and cook on High, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

  • To prepare cheese toasts: Meanwhile, position rack in upper third of oven; preheat broiler to high. Top each baguette slice with 2 tablespoons cheese. Broil until the cheese is melted, 1 to 2 minutes. Divide the soup among 8 bowls. Top each with a cheese toast.

Tips

Tips: Take the tears out of onion prep: Refrigerate whole, unpeeled onions for about 30 minutes before slicing or chopping. The cold “chills out” the sulfur compounds that can irritate your eyes and make you cry.

For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.

To make ahead: Refrigerate soup (Steps 1-2) for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Make cheese toasts before serving.

Equipment: 6- to 7-quart slow cooker

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1 cup soup & 1 cheese toast
Per Serving:
271 calories; protein 11.5g; carbohydrates 31g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 9.4g; fat 12g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 22.5mg; vitamin a iu 222.1IU; vitamin c 15.6mg; folate 40.4mcg; calcium 193.5mg; iron 0.8mg; magnesium 28mg; potassium 428.5mg; sodium 528.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

4 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 starch
