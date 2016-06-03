Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup

I had to read the directions a couple of times because my brain was saying “8 hours on HIGH HEAT??!” I was so looking forward to this as my first time making this soup and had such high hopes…like it’s in a slow cooker…how could I screw it up?😉

So pushing back my instincts, I followed the recipe except I had to use dried thyme instead of fresh, but I went easy on it. It was smelling sooo good after even just an hour! But at about the 2.5 hour mark, my hubby said “something is burning”. I just responded that the onions had to cook on high for 8 hours and again ignoring my instincts. At hour 3 I couldn’t take it anymore and had to take a peek. The onions on the sides of the slow cooker were indeed burned black (not brown, but black!) and stuck to the sides (I did use cooking spray before I started everything as I do that with every recipe). Finally at hour 4 I decided to go ahead and add my liquids and turn the heat down to around 325. Another hour of cooking and I just had to turn it off. I sampled it and while the broth had such possibilities, the overwhelming taste of burned/charred food was just too much. I feel like I wasted so much time and wasted food in this. I might attempt again (mostly out of determination!) but I will tweak the recipe, starting with a lower temp and making sure to stir the onions around in the butter/oil/herb mixture every hour if I can.

Did anyone else have an issue with your onions burning?