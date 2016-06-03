Slow-Cooker French Onion Soup
In this genius slow-cooker soup recipe, two types of onions are caramelized for hours before adding a sherry-spiked broth. For a bistro-worthy presentation, ladle the soup into ovenproof crocks, top with the bread and cheese and broil.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Tips: Take the tears out of onion prep: Refrigerate whole, unpeeled onions for about 30 minutes before slicing or chopping. The cold “chills out” the sulfur compounds that can irritate your eyes and make you cry.
For easy cleanup, try a slow-cooker liner. These heat-resistant, disposable liners fit neatly inside the insert and help prevent food from sticking to the bottom and sides of your slow cooker.
To make ahead: Refrigerate soup (Steps 1-2) for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Make cheese toasts before serving.
Equipment: 6- to 7-quart slow cooker
Nutrition Facts
4 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat, 1/2 high-fat protein, 1/2 starch