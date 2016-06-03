Brown Butter Pea Amandine

Frozen peas get gourmet treatment with a garlicky-buttery sauce and a flourish of toasted slivered almonds in this healthy vegetable side dish. Serve this quick, kid-friendly recipe alongside fish or chicken.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, January/February 2016

10 mins
4

Directions

  • Heat butter and oil in a large saucepan over medium heat; cook until the butter starts to brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Add shallot and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened, about 30 seconds. Stir in peas, lemon juice, salt and pepper and cook until the peas are hot, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve topped with almonds.

2/3 cup
181 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 5.4g; sugars 5.6g; fat 10.2g; saturated fat 2.6g; cholesterol 7.6mg; vitamin a iu 2221.2IU; vitamin c 19.9mg; folate 58.8mcg; calcium 47.2mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 46.5mg; potassium 237.8mg; sodium 254.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg.
1 starch, 2 fat
