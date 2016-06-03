Jellied Raspberries

This lightly sweetened fruit dessert recipe looks beautiful with the red raspberries suspended in purple gelatin. It's not as firm as a classic jello dessert since it's not meant to be unmolded, so prepare in a large serving dish or divide the mixture among 8 small glass bowls for individual servings. The smaller portions will set quicker than the single serving dish.

Darra Goldstein
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014

5 hrs 15 mins
8

Directions

  • Measure water into a 2-quart glass measuring cup or other heatproof container. Sprinkle gelatin over the water and stir until evenly moistened. Let stand until the gelatin is soft, about 3 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine juice and sugar in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Gradually stir into the gelatin mixture. Continue to stir until the gelatin is completely dissolved, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Refrigerate the mixture until slightly thickened and syrupy, 2 1/2 to 2 3/4 hours. Pour a 1-inch layer of it into a 1 1/2-quart glass serving dish. Gently arrange half the raspberries in a single layer on top. Return both containers to the refrigerator for 15 minutes, then pour another layer of gelatin over the berries. Top with the remaining berries and pour the rest of the gelatin mixture over them.

  • Refrigerate until completely set, about 2 hours more.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

1/2 cup
86 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 15.2g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 11.7g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 146.5IU; vitamin c 67.2mg; folate 10.2mcg; calcium 39.2mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 10.7mg; potassium 288.9mg; sodium 6.6mg; added sugar 3g.
1 fruit
