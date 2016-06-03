Jellied Raspberries
This lightly sweetened fruit dessert recipe looks beautiful with the red raspberries suspended in purple gelatin. It's not as firm as a classic jello dessert since it's not meant to be unmolded, so prepare in a large serving dish or divide the mixture among 8 small glass bowls for individual servings. The smaller portions will set quicker than the single serving dish.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2014
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.
Serving Size:1/2 cup
86 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 15.2g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 11.7g; fat 0.3g; vitamin a iu 146.5IU; vitamin c 67.2mg; folate 10.2mcg; calcium 39.2mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 10.7mg; potassium 288.9mg; sodium 6.6mg; added sugar 3g.
1 fruit