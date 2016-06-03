Cucumber & Tomato Salad with Preserved Lemon
In this cucumber and tomato salad recipe, preserved lemon adds a tangy, salty bite. Serve this healthy salad as an accompaniment to dishes like grilled lamb or chicken or as a side on a bed of finely julienned purple kale, lightly dressed with more olive oil and lemon juice. Look for preserved lemons at specialty-foods stores. Or, to make your own, see our Preserved Lemons recipe.
Make Ahead Tip: Let stand at room temperature for up to 2 hours.
Persian cucumbers are nearly seedless and are thin-skinned enough to be served unpeeled. They're usually 5 to 6 inches long and can be used interchangeably with the similar but larger English cucumber.
Serving Size: 1 cup
91 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 6.4g; dietary fiber 1.4g; sugars 3.2g; fat 7.2g; saturated fat 1g; vitamin a iu 790.9IU; vitamin c 15.8mg; folate 21.4mcg; calcium 27.7mg; iron 0.7mg; magnesium 19.3mg; potassium 274.6mg; sodium 76.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat