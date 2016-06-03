Smoked Trout, Potato & Arugula Salad for Two

In this sophisticated dinner salad recipe, tender, new potatoes and early summer arugula add a dynamic duo of creamy and peppery texture and flavor to the smokiness of the trout. You can hard-boil the eggs ahead of time, but in a pinch, just add them into the pot with the cooking potatoes. They're just as tasty served warm in this salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen

30 mins
2

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a steamer basket in a large saucepan with 1 inch of water; bring to a boil. Place the potatoes in the basket, cover and steam until barely tender when pierced with a skewer, 13 to 15 minutes, depending on size.

  • Meanwhile, chop 1 1/2 teaspoons capers and place in a medium bowl. Add sour cream, vinegar, dill, oil, shallot, pepper and salt. Whisk to combine.

  • When the potatoes are cool enough to handle but still warm, halve them (or quarter if large) and add to the bowl along with arugula, eggs and trout. Toss gently until just combined. Serve the salad topped with the remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons capers.

To hard-boil eggs, place eggs in a single layer in a saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Reduce heat to low and cook at the barest simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat, pour out hot water and cover the eggs with ice-cold water. Let stand until cool enough to handle before peeling.

About 1 1/2 cups
294 calories; protein 16.5g; carbohydrates 18.6g; dietary fiber 1.9g; sugars 1.9g; fat 17.4g; saturated fat 4.5g; cholesterol 199.8mg; vitamin a iu 1142.9IU; vitamin c 10.5mg; folate 69mcg; calcium 107.6mg; iron 2mg; magnesium 43.7mg; potassium 571.7mg; sodium 578mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 2 medium-fat meat, 2 fat
