Easy Fried Rice

Mixed frozen vegetables make this fried rice recipe quick, easy and economical. If you don't have leftover cooked rice on hand, be sure to thoroughly cool your rice before adding it to the wok—if it's too warm, it creates too much steam and sticks to the wok. To quickly cool warm rice, spread out on a large baking sheet and refrigerate while you prep the rest of your ingredients, about 15 minutes.

25 mins
4

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large flat-bottomed carbon-steel wok or large, heavy skillet over high heat. Add eggs and cook, without stirring, until fully cooked on one side, about 30 seconds. Flip and cook until just cooked through, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a cutting board and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

  • Add 1 tablespoon oil to the wok along with scallions, ginger and garlic; cook, stirring, until scallions have softened, about 30 seconds. Add vegetables and cook until just tender, 2 to 4 minutes. Transfer the contents of the wok to a large plate.

  • Add remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the wok; add rice and stir until hot, 1 to 2 minutes. As you stir, pull the rice from the bottom to the top so it all gets coated with oil and evenly cooked.

  • Return the vegetables and eggs to the wok; add soy sauce and stir until well combined.

Give grains a cooldown: To cool grains down quickly, spread them out on a foil-lined baking sheet. The surface area helps speed cooling, while the foil prevents any residual flavors on the pan from seeping in.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

1 cup
286 calories; protein 8.8g; carbohydrates 37.3g; dietary fiber 6.2g; sugars 3.2g; fat 11.2g; saturated fat 2.3g; cholesterol 93mg; vitamin a iu 4139.4IU; vitamin c 5.5mg; folate 40.3mcg; calcium 59mg; iron 2.1mg; magnesium 72.3mg; potassium 324.2mg; sodium 403.8mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 starch, 1 vegetable, 1/2 medium-fat meat, 1 1/2 fat
