Quick Romesco Dip

Try this Spanish-inspired roasted red pepper dip recipe on slices of toasted baguette or as an accompaniment to grilled chicken or steak.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

total:
15 mins
Servings:
6

Nutrition Profile:

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pulse peppers, almonds, parsley, oil, vinegar, garlic, pepper and salt in a food processor until finely chopped together. (This should have a chunky consistency, rather than smooth.)

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

For the best flavor, toast nuts and seeds before using in a recipe. To toast small nuts, chopped nuts and seeds, place in a small dry skillet and cook over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant and lightly browned, 2 to 4 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
130 calories; protein 2.8g; carbohydrates 9g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.3g; fat 7.7g; saturated fat 0.9g; vitamin a iu 892.7IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; folate 5.5mcg; calcium 34.6mg; iron 0.6mg; magnesium 17.3mg; potassium 57.2mg; sodium 337.4mg.
Exchanges:

1 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/06/2022