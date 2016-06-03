Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

I loved the finished product. Left out the dill and fennel as I had none ready in the garden, wasn't buying it for small amounts. Left out the corn as I'm allergic to it. Question: Why can't you tell us what the dressing ingredients were with a line or separating it so we don't have to guess? Also what's wrong with putting the nutrition facts in order as already established by same facts on packaged food? I've been reading labels so long it's hard to find what I'm looking for quickly and easily when you put them up in a "helter-skelter" format. Thank you.