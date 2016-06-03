Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad

The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.

Romney Steele
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

50 mins
4

Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Puree the dressing ingredients in a food processor or blender until smooth.

  • To prepare shrimp & salad: Preheat grill to medium or heat a grill pan over medium heat.

  • Toss shrimp with 2 teaspoons oil, lime zest, salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper.

  • Grill corn, turning occasionally, until slightly charred, 6 to 10 minutes. Grill the shrimp, turning once, until cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes total. Transfer corn and shrimp to a cutting board. Cut the kernels off the cob. Chop the shrimp into bite-size pieces.

  • Combine lettuce, cabbage, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, fennel, avocado and bacon in a large bowl. Add the shrimp, corn and dressing; toss to coat. Season with pepper.

Tips

DIY grill basket: It’s best to use a grill basket when grilling small ingredients so they don’t fall into the fire. If you don’t have one, fold a 24-inch-long piece of heavy-duty foil in half and crimp up the edges to create a lip; this “basket” will prevent the food from sliding off the grates.

Nutrition Facts

about 2 1/2 cups
398 calories; protein 25.8g; carbohydrates 21.5g; dietary fiber 7.7g; sugars 6.2g; fat 25g; saturated fat 4.5g; cholesterol 170.6mg; vitamin a iu 6012IU; vitamin c 61.1mg; folate 149.5mcg; calcium 142.5mg; iron 2.2mg; magnesium 85.6mg; potassium 1057.8mg; sodium 373.5mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 4 1/2 fat
