Avocado & Shrimp Chopped Salad
The smoky flavors of grilled shrimp and corn in this healthy chopped salad recipe are a tasty match for the creamy cilantro dressing.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
DIY grill basket: It’s best to use a grill basket when grilling small ingredients so they don’t fall into the fire. If you don’t have one, fold a 24-inch-long piece of heavy-duty foil in half and crimp up the edges to create a lip; this “basket” will prevent the food from sliding off the grates.
Nutrition Facts
1/2 starch, 2 vegetable, 3 lean meat, 4 1/2 fat