Italian Marinated Vegetable Salad

This marinated vegetable salad recipe is a colorful composed salad inspired by the classic Italian giardiniera. Serve on a platter as is or on a bed of crisp greens. For a heartier appetizer or light lunch, add 1/2 cup each diced salami and hard cheese, such as Provolone or even white Cheddar, to the mix.

Romney Steele

1 hr 15 mins
8

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large saucepan of water to a boil. Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Cook carrot, cauliflower and green beans in the boiling water, one vegetable at a time, until just tender, 1 to 3 minutes. Transfer the vegetables to the ice water with a slotted spoon as they are done.

  • Drain the vegetables and place in a large, shallow nonreactive bowl (see Tip). Add fennel, bell peppers, hot peppers, celery and onion.

  • Combine cider vinegar, white vinegar, 1/2 cup water, sugar, salt, celery seed, basil and oregano in a nonreactive saucepan. Bring to a boil, then simmer for 2 minutes. Pour the hot liquid over the vegetables and gently stir to coat. Let cool to room temperature, stirring occasionally, then refrigerate until cold, at least 1 hour. The longer the vegetables marinate, the more flavorful the salad will be.

  • To serve, strain the vegetables (reserving the pickling liquid). Return the vegetables and 3 tablespoons of the pickling liquid to the bowl. (Reserve the remaining pickling liquid to pickle more vegetables or to use in a salad dressing, if desired.) Add garlic, olives, parsley, dill and oil to the vegetables; toss to combine. Season with pepper.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 3 days.

Be sure to use a nonreactive pan, baking dish or bowl--stainless-steel, enamel-coated or glass--when cooking with acidic food to prevent the food from reacting with the pan. Reactive pans, such as aluminum and cast-iron, can impart off colors and/or flavors.

1 cup
86 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 10.4g; dietary fiber 3g; sugars 4.5g; fat 4.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 2618.6IU; vitamin c 94.4mg; folate 48.8mcg; calcium 42.8mg; iron 0.9mg; magnesium 21.5mg; potassium 382.1mg; sodium 165.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 vegetable, 1 fat
