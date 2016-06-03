1 of 2

Rating: 1 stars No for me I would not bake this cake again. Cake is dry not del Icate. I follwed instructions very gently folding in not to deflate. An did not over bake. Icing was a flop. Did not stay fluffy. I spent a lot on the fruit. Cream butter. Wasted my money. You better to not try this one.

Rating: 3 stars Berry Chantilly Cake The cake rose well and was very simple. The Chantilly Cream however was less than satisfactory. The icing tasted like yogurt. I had to add powdered sugar to make it sweeter but I had to make a second batch of Chantilly Cream icing with 1/2 cup of yogurt and 1 3/4 cup heavy cream. The second icing attempt was superb. The cake was delicious.

Rating: 5 stars My hubby's new fav cake! This cake is absolutely divine. I took it to an Easter brunch and now this is the most requested cake that I bake. Make sure you whip the cream fairly stiff and I like to use greek yogurt because it isn't as watery as regular yogurt. We love that it isn't that cloyingly sweet frosting that most cakes have. I make it exactly as pictured and it is gorgeous light and yummy. Pros: light fresh not too sweet

Rating: 3 stars The cake itself was tasty however I had the adjust the frosting a bit because it wasnt sweet enough. Also frosting very difficult to work with.

Rating: 5 stars Tastes as good as it looks! Closely follow the cake recipe to ensure it rises enough. I'm not sure what my daughter did but it didn't rise enough (so I made two more and they rose). The only modifications that I made were to add a small amount of powdered sugar to the frosting because the yogurt wasn't very sweet. The results were fabulous! Pros: Beautiful & delicious basic ingredients Cons: Cake recipe more complicated than most

Rating: 3 stars The head of the bakery at our Publix store told me the frosting was whipped cream sugar and marscapone cheese not yogurt........ Y'all might try that to see if it tastes more like their version........