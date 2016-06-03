Berry Chantilly Cake

Rating: 3.75 stars
8 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

In this beautiful and simple Chantilly cake recipe, fresh berries are layered with whipped cream and delicate sponge cake for a special sweet that's as well suited for a bridal shower as it is for a birthday or graduation party or other special occasion. Fill and top with any combination of fresh berries.

Nick Malgieri
Source: EatingWell Magazine, May/June 2014

Recipe Summary

total:
2 hrs
Servings:
12

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • To prepare cake layers: Butter the bottom and sides of two 9-inch round cake pans; line the bottoms with parchment paper. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F.

  • Combine milk and 4 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan. Heat over low heat until the butter is just melted. Set the pan aside.

  • Stir flour and baking powder together, then sift onto a piece of parchment paper.

  • Whisk eggs in a mixing bowl by hand to combine, then whisk in salt. Whisk in sugar in a stream, then whisk in vanilla. Then, using a hand-held electric mixer or a stand mixer with the whisk attachment, whip the mixture on medium-high speed until lighter in color and very light and fluffy in texture, about 3 minutes in a stand mixer or 5 minutes with a hand mixer.

  • Gently whisk in the warm milk mixture by hand. Add the flour mixture in 4 additions, lifting the parchment paper to help you sprinkle it in. Use the whisk as you would a rubber spatula to fold the flour into the liquid, gently whisking to incorporate each time. Divide the batter between the prepared pans and smooth the tops.

  • Bake in the center of the oven until golden and firm when touched in the center, about 20 minutes. Let cool in the pans on a wire racks for 10 minutes.

  • Run a sharp paring knife around the layers to loosen, then invert the pans onto the racks.Immediately turn the layers over so they cool with the paper on the bottom. Let cool completely.

  • To frost and decorate cake: Wash berries and thoroughly pat dry. Halve any large berries. Gently combine in a bowl.

  • Whip cream in a medium bowl with an electric mixer until starting to thicken. Add sugar and vanilla extract (or paste) and continue whipping until stiff peaks form. Gently fold in yogurt.

  • Place one cake layer on a platter and spread 1 cup of the cream mixture on top. Spread half the berries over the cream, to within 1/2 inch of the edge. Top with the second cake layer.

  • Using an offset spatula, fill the gap between the two layers with cream mixture so the sides are flush. Spread the top and sides of the cake with the remaining cream mixture. Spread the remaining frosting over the top and around the sides. Spoon the remaining berries on the top, mounding them slightly in the center. Dust with confectioners' sugar just before serving, if desired.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Wrap cooled sponge cake layers airtight and refrigerate for up to 5 days or freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost at room temperature. Frost cake up to 2 hours ahead. Top with berries before serving.

Equipment: Two 9-inch round cake pans, parchment paper

To bring eggs to room temperature, either set them out on the counter for 15 minutes or submerge them (in the shell) in a bowl of lukewarm (not hot) water for 5 minutes; the eggs will beat to a greater volume.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size: 1 slice
Per Serving:
337 calories; protein 6.5g; carbohydrates 40.9g; dietary fiber 2.3g; sugars 26g; fat 16.8g; saturated fat 9.9g; cholesterol 98.8mg; vitamin a iu 681IU; vitamin c 14.7mg; folate 62.4mcg; calcium 116.6mg; iron 1.4mg; magnesium 15.6mg; potassium 165.3mg; sodium 171.6mg; thiamin 0.2mg; added sugar 19g.
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
EatingWell User
Rating: 1 stars
09/12/2015
No for me I would not bake this cake again. Cake is dry not del Icate. I follwed instructions very gently folding in not to deflate. An did not over bake. Icing was a flop. Did not stay fluffy. I spent a lot on the fruit. Cream butter. Wasted my money. You better to not try this one. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
07/29/2014
Berry Chantilly Cake The cake rose well and was very simple. The Chantilly Cream however was less than satisfactory. The icing tasted like yogurt. I had to add powdered sugar to make it sweeter but I had to make a second batch of Chantilly Cream icing with 1/2 cup of yogurt and 1 3/4 cup heavy cream. The second icing attempt was superb. The cake was delicious. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2015
My hubby's new fav cake! This cake is absolutely divine. I took it to an Easter brunch and now this is the most requested cake that I bake. Make sure you whip the cream fairly stiff and I like to use greek yogurt because it isn't as watery as regular yogurt. We love that it isn't that cloyingly sweet frosting that most cakes have. I make it exactly as pictured and it is gorgeous light and yummy. Pros: light fresh not too sweet Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
08/18/2014
The cake itself was tasty however I had the adjust the frosting a bit because it wasnt sweet enough. Also frosting very difficult to work with. Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 5 stars
07/07/2014
Tastes as good as it looks! Closely follow the cake recipe to ensure it rises enough. I'm not sure what my daughter did but it didn't rise enough (so I made two more and they rose). The only modifications that I made were to add a small amount of powdered sugar to the frosting because the yogurt wasn't very sweet. The results were fabulous! Pros: Beautiful & delicious basic ingredients Cons: Cake recipe more complicated than most Read More
EatingWell User
Rating: 3 stars
07/31/2015
The head of the bakery at our Publix store told me the frosting was whipped cream sugar and marscapone cheese not yogurt........ Y'all might try that to see if it tastes more like their version........ Read More
Ann M
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2016
Family's new favorite cake! Made this for my hubby's birthday and everyone loved it. Yes the frosting was different than Whole Foods recipe but everyone still loved it. I only use Greek yogurt and the lack of super sweetness was not missed by my family at all. It was still sweet enough for us. I may add a little confectioners sugar next time just to make it stiffer. The cake was my favorite part. Delicious and easy to make. Read More
