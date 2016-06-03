Homemade Plain Greek Yogurt

Learning how to make Greek yogurt at home is simple with this easy homemade Greek yogurt recipe. Start by making homemade yogurt by heating milk, combining with a little bit of already-cultured yogurt and letting it sit in a warm spot until the milk turns into yogurt. Making protein-rich Greek yogurt takes one more step than making regular yogurt: straining the yogurt to thicken it. You can add the leftover liquid--also known as whey--to smoothies, or you can use it in place of buttermilk in baking.

  • Heat milk in a large saucepan over medium-high heat, stirring frequently, until it is steaming, barely bubbling and registers 180 degrees F on an instant-read or candy thermometer. (Do not leave unattended--it can boil over very quickly.)

  • Carefully pour the milk into a clean, heat-safe 5- to 8-cup container. Let stand, stirring frequently, until cooled to 110 degrees F. Combine yogurt with 1/2 cup of the 110 degrees milk in a small bowl, then stir the mixture back into the warm milk.

  • Cover the container and wrap in a clean kitchen towel to help keep it warm. Place in a very warm place (see Tip) and let stand, undisturbed, until thickened and tangy, at least 8 hours and up to 12 hours. Refrigerate until cold, about 2 hours. The yogurt will thicken a bit more in the refrigerator.

  • Line a large fine-mesh sieve with 2 layers of cheesecloth and place over a large bowl. Spoon the cooled yogurt into the cheesecloth, cover and refrigerate for 8 to 24 hours, depending on how thick you want it.

Make Ahead Tip: Refrigerate for up to 1 week.

Equipment: 5- to 8-cup container with lid, thermometer, large fine-mesh sieve, cheesecloth

There are a few ways to create a very warm (about 110°F) environment for making yogurt. Oven method: Turn your oven on to 200° for about 5 minutes, then turn it off. Add the towel-wrapped container of yogurt and if you have an oven light, turn it on for added warmth. Cooler method: Place a hot water bottle (or other small container) filled with very hot water alongside the towel-wrapped container in a small cooler. Heating pad method: Wrap a heating pad set to High around the towel-wrapped container.

184 calories; protein 18.3g; carbohydrates 26.7g; sugars 26.7g; fat 0.4g; saturated fat 0.3g; cholesterol 10.4mg; vitamin a iu 75.6IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; folate 28.2mcg; calcium 658.7mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 59.7mg; potassium 842.5mg; sodium 229.4mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
