Green Goddess Salad with Chicken

For this cucumber, tomato, Swiss cheese and chicken salad recipe, a healthy green goddess salad dressing recipe gets its creaminess from avocado, buttermilk and herbs. Any extra dressing is delicious served over grilled chicken or flaky white fish, such as cod or flounder.

EatingWell Test Kitchen Reviewed by Dietitian Victoria Seaver, M.S., RD
15 mins
1

  • To prepare dressing: Place avocado, buttermilk, herbs, vinegar and salt in a blender and puree until smooth. (Makes about 1 3/4 cups dressing.)

  • To prepare salad: Toss lettuce and cucumber in a bowl with 1 tablespoon of the dressing. Top with chicken, cheese and tomatoes. (Refrigerate the extra dressing for up to 3 days.)

Make Ahead Tip: To make ahead: Cover and refrigerate leftover dressing for up to 3 days.

Tip: If you don't have cooked chicken, you can poach it to use in a recipe. Place boneless, skinless chicken breasts in a skillet or saucepan. Add lightly salted water to cover and bring to a boil. Cover, reduce heat to a simmer and cook until no longer pink in the middle, 10 to 15 minutes, depending on size. (Eight ounces raw boneless, skinless chicken breast yields about 1 cup sliced, diced or shredded cooked chicken.)

about 5 cups salad
296 calories; protein 43g; carbohydrates 14.5g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 7.4g; fat 7.4g; saturated fat 2.9g; cholesterol 82.7mg; vitamin a iu 13361.3IU; vitamin c 24.5mg; folate 236.3mcg; calcium 633.8mg; iron 2.8mg; magnesium 89.7mg; potassium 1045.4mg; sodium 240.1mg; thiamin 0.2mg.
2 vegetable, 5 1/2 lean meat
