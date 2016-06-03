Green Eggs & Ham Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

This healthy bagel breakfast-sandwich recipe, with layers of ham, Swiss cheese, egg and spinach, is ready in just 5 minutes and can be wrapped up to eat on the go.

EatingWell Member
Source: EatingWell Magazine, March/April 2013

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
5 mins
Servings:
1

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast bagel. Place cheese and Canadian bacon on the bottom half. Heat oil in a small nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add egg, spinach and pepper and cook, stirring, until set, about 1 minute. Place the egg mixture on the cheese and bacon. Top with the remaining bagel half. Cut in half to serve, if desired.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
446 calories; protein 25.9g; carbohydrates 49.9g; dietary fiber 8.3g; sugars 2.4g; fat 17.4g; saturated fat 6.6g; cholesterol 215mg; vitamin a iu 1862.9IU; vitamin c 4.2mg; folate 54.7mcg; calcium 287.1mg; iron 4.1mg; magnesium 119mg; potassium 592.5mg; sodium 670.1mg; thiamin 0.4mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 2 medium fat meat, 1/2 lean meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 07/14/2022