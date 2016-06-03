Pesto & Spinach Pizza

This green pizza is an exercise in simplicity--just a bit of full-flavored pesto and plenty of spinach yield a satisfying and healthy pie. No time to make homemade dough? Look for whole-wheat pizza-dough balls at your supermarket. Check the ingredient list to make sure the dough doesn't contain any hydrogenated oils. Serve it with a tomato-and-onion salad dressed with olive oil and red-wine vinegar.

2 hrs
5

Ingredients

Thin-Crust Whole-Wheat Pizza Dough
Toppings

Directions

  • To prepare dough: Stir water, yeast and sugar in a large bowl; let stand until the yeast has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Stir in whole-wheat flour, bread flour (or all-purpose flour) and salt until the dough begins to come together.

  • Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface. Knead until smooth and elastic, about 10 minutes. (Alternatively, mix the dough in a food processor or in a stand mixer with a dough hook. Process or mix until it forms a ball. Continue to process until the dough is smooth and elastic, about 1 minute more in a food processor or 4 to 5 minutes more on low speed in a stand mixer.) Place the dough in an oiled bowl and turn to coat.

  • Cover with a clean kitchen towel; set aside in a warm, draft-free place until doubled in size, about 1 hour.

  • Position rack in lower third of oven; preheat to 450 degrees F. Brush oil over a large baking sheet. Sprinkle the baking sheet with cornmeal to coat evenly.

  • Rinse spinach thoroughly with cool water. Transfer to a large microwaveable bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and poke several holes in it. Microwave on high until wilted, 2 to 3 minutes. Let cool, squeeze out excess moisture and chop.

  • Sprinkle flour over work surface. Roll out the dough to the size of the baking sheet (see Tips) and transfer to the baking sheet. Cover the dough with pesto. Scatter with spinach and sprinkle with cheese. Bake until the crust is crispy and the cheese is melted and starting to brown, 15 to 20 minutes.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Prepare through Step 2, cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for up to 1 day. Or tightly wrap the unrisen dough in oiled plastic wrap and freeze for up to 3 months. Defrost the dough in the refrigerator overnight. Let refrigerated (or previous

Tips:
Whole-wheat pastry flour is milled from soft wheat. It contains less gluten than regular whole-wheat flour and helps ensure a tender result in delicate baked goods while providing the nutritional benefits of whole grains. Find it at large supermarkets and natural-foods stores. Store in an airtight container in the freezer.

No time to make your own dough? Look for balls of prepared whole-wheat pizza dough at your supermarket, fresh or frozen and without any hydrogenated oils.

To Roll Out Pizza Dough
Turn out onto a lightly floured surface. Dust with flour; dimple with your fingertips to shape into a thick, flattened circle. Then use a rolling pin to roll into the desired shape. If your dough “resists” being rolled out, let it rest for about 15 minutes, then try rolling it out again.

Storage smarts: For long-term freezer storage, wrap your food in a layer of plastic wrap followed by a layer of foil. The plastic will help prevent freezer burn while the foil will help keep off-odors from seeping into the food.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
400 calories; protein 16.4g; carbohydrates 46.2g; dietary fiber 5.5g; sugars 1.4g; fat 16.6g; saturated fat 5.5g; cholesterol 23mg; vitamin a iu 5628.2IU; vitamin c 17.1mg; folate 237.9mcg; calcium 291.9mg; iron 3.6mg; magnesium 70mg; potassium 436.8mg; sodium 547.2mg; thiamin 0.5mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

3 starch, 1 vegetable, 1 high-fat meat, 2 fat
