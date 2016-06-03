Strawberry-Rhubarb Bars

Amazing I love these bars! I made them with raspberry instead of rhubarb, because I couldn't find rhubarb. I also added a little more almond extract (on accident), and it made it taste like marzipan (which I love). The one piece of advice I can give is make to make the edge of the tart high and don't completely fill it up, because it overflows very easily and although it goes back own when it come out of the oven its very hard to get out/clean when it cools down. Pros: Amazing crust, Tasty, Sweet, Crumbly top Cons: Overflows easily