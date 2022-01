Fun use of farm share turnips and beet Our CSA farm share gave us some huge turnips right at the end of the season. I found two pickled turnip recipes online. As usual, I liked the Eating Well recipe better. The other one called for half a cup of salt for the same number of pints! I used a tablespoon of apple juice concentrate instead of sugar. The neon pink color was stunning, they made a great conversation piece, and it was fun to have people guess what kind of pickle they were eating! Pros: Much less salt than other turnip pickle recipe I found online Cons: Time consuming