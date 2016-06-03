Sweet Pickled Peppers
Using sweet brine instead of sour tempers the heat of hot peppers in these sweet pickled peppers.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Equipment: 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1g; potassium 43mg; sodium 82mg.
Exchanges:
free food