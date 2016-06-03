Sweet Pickled Peppers

1 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Using sweet brine instead of sour tempers the heat of hot peppers in these sweet pickled peppers.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
32

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Bring a large pot of water to a boil in a large pot. Add half of the peppers, cover, return to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the peppers to the ice water to cool. Repeat with the remaining peppers. Drain the cooled peppers and divide among 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids.

    Advertisement

  • Combine vinegar, 3 cups water, sugar and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until the sugar and salt dissolve. Boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Carefully fill jars (or containers) with brine to within 1/2 inch of the rim, covering the peppers completely. (Discard any leftover brine.)

  • Place the lids on the jars (or containers). Refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Equipment: 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
13 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 2g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 1g; potassium 43mg; sodium 82mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022