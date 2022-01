Delicious! We had a bounty of jalapenos this year in our garden and I used this recipe to pickle several batches. They tasted AMAZING and I used them on all kinds of dishes. I also gave a couple of jars to friends who also enjoyed them very much. My jalapenos were very hot this year and between the heat and the vinegar they lasted over a month in the fridge no problem (this, of course would vary & one would need to keep an eye on theirs to make sure they are still ok as time goes on).