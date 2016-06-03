Bread & Butter Pickles

Try these tangy-sweet bread-and-butter pickles on a tuna sandwich or chopped in a tartar sauce for sautéed fish fillets.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
25 mins
Servings:
48

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Divide cucumber slices among 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids. Add 1/2 teaspoon pickling spice and 1/2 teaspoon turmeric to each jar.

  • Combine vinegar, 3 cups water, sugar and salt in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until the sugar and salt dissolve. Boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Carefully fill jars (or containers) with brine to within 1/2 inch of the rim, covering the cucumbers completely. (Discard any leftover brine.(

  • Place the lids on the jars (or containers). Refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Equipment: 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
7 calories; carbohydrates 1g; sugars 1g; potassium 38mg; sodium 27mg.
Exchanges:

free food
