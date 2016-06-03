Pickled Brussels Sprouts
While you might not think of pickling Brussels sprouts, they make a delightful garnish for a Bloody Mary.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Equipment: 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
14 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 302.3IU; vitamin c 24.2mg; folate 23.4mcg; calcium 14mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 7.8mg; potassium 123.6mg; sodium 8.2mg.
Exchanges:
free food