Pickled Brussels Sprouts

While you might not think of pickling Brussels sprouts, they make a delightful garnish for a Bloody Mary.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

30 mins
32

  • Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Bring a large pot of water to a boil in a large pot. Add half of the prepared Brussels sprouts, cover, return to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the sprouts to the ice water to cool. Repeat with the remaining sprouts.

  • Drain the cooled sprouts and divide among 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids. Add 1 tablespoon shallot and 1 bay leaf to each jar.

  • Combine vinegar, 3 cups water, salt and sugar in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until the salt and sugar dissolve. Boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Carefully fill jars (or containers) with the brine to within 1/2 inch of the rim, covering the Brussels sprouts completely. (Discard any leftover brine.)

  • Place the lids on the jars (or containers). Refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Equipment: 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids

1/4 cup
14 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 2.8g; dietary fiber 1g; sugars 0.7g; fat 0.2g; vitamin a iu 302.3IU; vitamin c 24.2mg; folate 23.4mcg; calcium 14mg; iron 0.5mg; magnesium 7.8mg; potassium 123.6mg; sodium 8.2mg.
free food
