Pickled Beets
Learn how to make pickled beets for a tangy, bright garnish. Use pickled beets in a salad or as part of a relish tray at your next summer barbecue.
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010
Gallery
Ingredients
Directions
Equipment:
6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids
To make ahead:
Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:1/4 cup
Per Serving:
15 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.2g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 2.3g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 10.9IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 36mcg; calcium 5.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 7.6mg; potassium 107.5mg; sodium 49.2mg; added sugar 1g.
free food