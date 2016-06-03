Pickled Beets

Learn how to make pickled beets for a tangy, bright garnish. Use pickled beets in a salad or as part of a relish tray at your next summer barbecue.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

40 mins
40 mins
48

  • Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add about a third of the beet slices, cover, return to a boil and cook for 5 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the beets to the ice water to cool. Repeat with the two remaining batches of beets.

  • Drain the cooled beets and divide among 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids. Add 1/2 teaspoon of pickling spice to each jar.

  • Combine vinegar, 3 cups water, salt and sugar in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until the salt and sugar dissolve. Boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Carefully fill jars (or containers) with the brine to within 1/2 inch of the rim, covering the beets completely. (Discard any leftover brine.)

  • Place the lids on the jars (or containers). Refrigerate for at least 24 hours before serving. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids

Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

1/4 cup
15 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 3.2g; dietary fiber 0.9g; sugars 2.3g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 10.9IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 36mcg; calcium 5.3mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 7.6mg; potassium 107.5mg; sodium 49.2mg; added sugar 1g.
free food
