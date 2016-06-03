Hot-&-Sour Okra Pickles

These awesome habanero-spiced pickled okra are the perfect crunchy treat to turn anyone on to the beauty of this underappreciated vegetable.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2010

30 mins
48

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place a large bowl of ice water next to the stove. Bring a large pot of water to a boil in a large pot. Add half of the okra, cover, return to a boil and cook for 2 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer the okra to the ice water to cool. Repeat with the remaining okra.

  • Drain the cooled okra and divide among 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids. Add 1 habanero to each jar.

  • Combine vinegar, 3 cups water, salt and sugar in a large saucepan. Bring to a boil and stir until the salt and sugar dissolve. Boil for 2 minutes. Remove from the heat.

  • Carefully fill jars (or containers) with brine to within 1/2 inch of the rim, covering the okra completely. (Discard any leftover brine.)

  • Place the lids on the jars (or containers). Refrigerate for at least 1 week before serving. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Equipment: 6 pint-size (2-cup) canning jars or similar-size tempered-glass or heatproof-plastic containers with lids

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
1/4 cup
Per Serving:
8 calories; protein 0.5g; carbohydrates 1.9g; dietary fiber 0.8g; sugars 0.4g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 179IU; vitamin c 5.8mg; folate 15mcg; calcium 20.5mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 14.3mg; potassium 74.8mg; sodium 1.8mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:

free food
