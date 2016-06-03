Greek Yogurt Cheesecake with Ouzo-Poached Figs
This tangy yogurt cheesecake is topped with ouzo-poached figs inspired by sikomaida, a traditional delicacy from Corfu made with dried figs macerated and kneaded with ouzo and pepper, which are formed into disks and dried in chestnut leaves. It's also delicious with seasonal fruits, fresh or dried and poached, or with whole preserves.
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the fig sauce (Steps 5-6) for up to 1 week.
Equipment: 10-inch springform pan
Ingredient notes: Greek yogurt is made by removing the whey from cultured milk, which gives the yogurt an extra thick and creamy texture. Look for it with other yogurt in large supermarkets. Unstrained regular yogurt cannot be used in its place for this recipe, but you can strain plain yogurt to give it the same thick texture as Greek-style yogurt. Line a sieve with cheesecloth and set it over a bowl. Spoon in 4 cups nonfat plain yogurt and let it drain in the refrigerator until reduced to about 3 cups, about 2 hours.
Ouzo is a sweet Greek liquor with a pleasant anise flavor;mavrodaphne is a sweet, Greek red wine similar to port; port is a fortified dessert wine from Portugal. Find ouzo in liquor stores and Mavrodaphne and port in wine shops and liquor stores.
Rose geranium (Pelargonium) is part of a larger family of “scented geraniums.” The edible leaves impart a delicate rose flavor when added to desserts, beverages and other foods. The plants can be found near other herbs at garden centers or in gourmet food shops when in season.
