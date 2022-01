Quick & Easy - changed to Smoked Mackerel Under a time crunch and couldn't get smoked trout, so made this with smoked mackerel. It was delicious. Had to a few bones out of the mixture but not many and really enjoyed it. I wouldn't hesitate to do it with mackerel again, but will definitely try the trout if I can. Bottom line: This recipe is a keeper. Pros: quick, easy, delicious