What Type Of Salmon Works Best For Salmon Pinwheels?

Farm-raised or wild salmon works well for this recipe. The key is getting a large enough piece of salmon that can roll around the filling. Because of the uniform shape and size, a center-cut fillet is preferred. You can ask for center-cut fillets at the fish counter or opt for a whole side of salmon and trim off the narrow tail piece and save it for another use. The skin should be removed before you cut it into strips for rolling. You can do this yourself if you're comfortable, or ask for it to be skinned at the fish counter.

Help! My Salmon Pinwheel Isn't Rolling Up!

That's okay! There are plenty of things you can do to make the process easier. Make sure you use the proper amount of filling. If the pinwheel is overstuffed, it will be hard to roll. If you have extra stuffing or find that some of it falls out as you roll, save it and sprinkle it on top of the salmon before you bake it. If the pinwheel is having a hard time staying closed, make sure you have a sturdy toothpick inserted through the end piece to keep it from unraveling (Just remember to remove it before you dig in!) If it doesn't seem to want to stay in place, you can skip the rolling step and bake the salmon fillets with the mayonnaise and filling on top.

What Breadcrumbs Are Best For Salmon Pinwheels?

We like Ian's brand of coarse dry whole-wheat breadcrumbs, labeled "Panko breadcrumbs." You can find them in the natural-foods section of large supermarkets. If you can't find them, make your own breadcrumbs: Trim crusts from firm whole-wheat sandwich bread. Tear the bread into pieces and process in a food processor until coarse crumbs form. Spread the breadcrumbs on a baking sheet and bake at 250°F until dry and crispy, about 15 minutes.