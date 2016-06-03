Moo Shu Vegetables

Flavorful but healthier than takeout!I enjoyed the flavor of this dish. It is delicious, but still healthier than takeout from a Chinese food restaurant. It is a bit high in sodium, but most American Chinese food is. I had to make a few adjustments based on what I had on hand- I skipped the sprouts, used powdered ginger instead of fresh (and used several teaspoons for extra flavor), and used chives in the place of scallions. Might sound like a lot of replacements, but it worked out perfectly, and I'd make it this way again. I ate it on a whole wheat wrap instead of a tortilla, which held the ingredients well and adds a bit more fiber just due to being larger. No matter if you make it according to the instructions or you tweak it based on what you have available, you will enjoy this dish!Pros: Veggies galore, quick to prepareCons: Lots of sodium