Moo Shu Vegetables

32 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 12
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This vegetarian version of the Chinese stir-fry, Moo Shu, uses already-shredded vegetables to cut down on the prep time. Serve with warm Chinese-style pancakes (see Tips) or whole-wheat tortillas, Asian hot sauce and extra hoisin if desired.

Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
20 mins
Servings:
4

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 teaspoon oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add eggs; cook, stirring gently, until set, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove to a plate.

    Advertisement

  • Wipe out the pan and heat the remaining 2 teaspoons oil over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic and cook, stirring, until softened and fragrant, 1 minute. Add shredded vegetables, bean sprouts, half the sliced scallions, soy sauce and vinegar. Stir to combine. Cover and cook, stirring once or twice, until the vegetables are just tender, about 3 minutes. Add the reserved eggs and hoisin; cook, uncovered, stirring and breaking up the scrambled eggs, until heated through, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in the remaining scallions and remove from the heat.

Tips

Shopping tip: Hoisin sauce is a dark brown, thick, spicy-sweet sauce made from soybeans and a complex mix of spices. Look for it in the Asian section of your supermarket and in Asian markets.

People with celiac disease or gluten-sensitivity should use soy sauces that are labeled "gluten-free," as soy sauce may contain wheat or other gluten-containing sweeteners and flavors.

To make Chinese-style pancakes, mix 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 1/2 cup boiling water in a bowl until combined (the mixture will look shaggy). Turn out onto a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth, about 5 minutes. Divide into 12 equal portions; roll each portion into a ball. Cover with a damp kitchen towel. Working with one at a time, on a lightly floured surface and with a floured rolling pin, roll each ball into a 5- to 6-inch pancake. Cook in batches in a lightly oiled cast-iron skillet (or griddle) over medium heat until speckled with golden brown spots, 1 to 2 minutes per side. Keep warm in a foil package or wrapped in a clean towel. Makes: 12 pancakes.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 1 1/4 cups
Per Serving:
172 calories; protein 10.9g; carbohydrates 14.6g; dietary fiber 3.8g; sugars 7.1g; fat 8.7g; saturated fat 2.1g; cholesterol 186.2mg; vitamin a iu 505.9IU; vitamin c 11.6mg; folate 71.6mcg; calcium 57.1mg; iron 1.9mg; magnesium 25.5mg; potassium 235.5mg; sodium 365.6mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:

2 vegetable, 1 medium fat meat, 1 fat
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 05/16/2022