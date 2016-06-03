Wilted Spinach Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette
This wilted spinach salad doesn't follow the bacon-and-egg tradition but it's big on flavor with rich sherry vinegar, a touch of smoky paprika and briny olives.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, September/October 2008
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Note: Baby spinach is immature or young spinach--it's harvested earlier than large-leaved mature spinach. We like the sturdy texture of mature spinach in cooked dishes and serve tender, mild-flavored baby spinach raw or lightly wilted. Baby and mature spinach can be used interchangeably in these recipes (yields may vary slightly); be sure to remove the tough stems from mature spinach before using.
Weights & Measures
10 ounces trimmed mature spinach=about 10 cups raw
10 ounces baby spinach=about 8 cups raw
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 1 1/2 cups
Per Serving:
77 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 3.3g; dietary fiber 1.7g; sugars 0.4g; fat 6.4g; saturated fat 0.8g; vitamin a iu 5411.1IU; vitamin c 16.2mg; folate 112.1mcg; calcium 66.5mg; iron 1.8mg; magnesium 51mg; potassium 352.2mg; sodium 110.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
Exchanges:
1 vegetable, 1 fat