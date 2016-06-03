Roasted Eggplant & Feta Dip

This roasted eggplant and feta dip gets a kick from a fresh chile pepper and cayenne pepper. There are countless variations on this classic Greek dip. Out-of-season eggplant or eggplant that has been heavily watered often has an abundance of seeds, which make the vegetable bitter. Be sure to taste the dip before you serve it; if it's a touch bitter, you can remedy that with a little sugar. Serve with toasted pita crisps or as a sandwich spread.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2012

40 mins
12

Ingredients

Directions

  • Position oven rack about 6 inches from the heat source; preheat broiler.

  • Line a baking pan with foil. Place eggplant in the pan and poke a few holes all over it to vent steam. Broil the eggplant, turning with tongs every 5 minutes, until the skin is charred and a knife inserted into the dense flesh near the stem goes in easily, 14 to 18 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board until cool enough to handle.

  • Put lemon juice in a medium bowl. Cut the eggplant in half lengthwise and scrape the flesh into the bowl, tossing with the lemon juice to help prevent discoloring. Add oil and stir with a fork until the oil is absorbed. (It should be a little chunky.) Stir in feta, onion, bell pepper, chile pepper (if using), basil, parsley, cayenne and salt. Taste and add sugar if needed.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 2 days.

about 1/4 cup
76 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 3.7g; dietary fiber 1.3g; sugars 2.1g; fat 6.3g; saturated fat 1.7g; cholesterol 6.3mg; vitamin a iu 297.2IU; vitamin c 10.7mg; folate 16mcg; calcium 41.8mg; iron 0.2mg; magnesium 8.7mg; potassium 120.1mg; sodium 114.9mg.
1/2 vegetable, 1 fat
