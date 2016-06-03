Roasted Eggplant & Feta Dip

Yummy! We thought this was a great dip/filling! It makes our condo toasty if we use the oven in the summer, so instead of roasting the eggplant we grilled it. We just stabbed fork holes into the whole eggplant spritzed with oil, threw it on the grill while we made dinner one night, and then (after cooled) skinned it into the lemon and oil and left it in the fridge to finish the next day for lunch. Only other change we made was to use local goat cheese feta from the farmer's market, and we ate as filling on toasted flour tortillas. We'll definitely make it again! Thanks! Pros: Easy