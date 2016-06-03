Blue Cheese & Bacon Potato Salad

In this healthy potato salad recipe, a white-wine vinaigrette dresses the potatoes, green beans, blue cheese and bacon. Waxy potatoes, such as red and yellow, make the best potato salad because they hold their shape when cooked. Keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

45 mins
10

  • Bring 1 to 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan (or pot) fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and cook until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; let cool 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk oil, vinegar, shallot, mustard, pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add the potatoes, green beans, bacon and blue cheese; stir well to coat. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate until cold.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

about 3/4 cup
174 calories; protein 4.5g; carbohydrates 22.6g; dietary fiber 2g; sugars 1.1g; fat 7.7g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 5.2mg; vitamin a iu 187.8IU; vitamin c 8.4mg; folate 23.9mcg; calcium 42mg; iron 1.2mg; magnesium 31.6mg; potassium 533.6mg; sodium 280.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1 1/2 starch, 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
