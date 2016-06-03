Curried Potato Salad
In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.
Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.
Nutrition Facts
Serving Size:about 3/4 cup
Per Serving:
141 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 25.8g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 3.9g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3mg; vitamin a iu 568.3IU; vitamin c 22.9mg; folate 29.4mcg; calcium 44.4mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 34mg; potassium 556.8mg; sodium 316.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
Exchanges:
1 1/2 starch, 1 fat