Curried Potato Salad

In this healthy and creamy potato salad recipe, yogurt replaces half of the mayo and we keep the potato skins on for more fiber and potassium. Red bell pepper and green peas add even more color to the yellow-tinted potato salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, July/August 2015

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring 1 to 2 inches of water to a boil in a large saucepan (or pot) fitted with a steamer basket. Add potatoes, cover and cook until tender, 12 to 15 minutes. Spread in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet and sprinkle with 1/4 teaspoon salt; let cool 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, yogurt, onion, mustard, curry powder to taste, pepper and the remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Add the potatoes, bell pepper and peas; stir well to coat. Serve at room temperature or refrigerate until cold.

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate for up to 1 day.

Cut Down on Dishes: A rimmed baking sheet is great for everything from roasting to catching accidental drips and spills. For effortless cleanup and to keep your baking sheets in tip-top shape, line them with a layer of foil before each use.

about 3/4 cup
141 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 25.8g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 3.9g; fat 3g; saturated fat 0.6g; cholesterol 3mg; vitamin a iu 568.3IU; vitamin c 22.9mg; folate 29.4mcg; calcium 44.4mg; iron 1.3mg; magnesium 34mg; potassium 556.8mg; sodium 316.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 1g.
1 1/2 starch, 1 fat
