Mixed Green Salad with Tarragon Vinaigrette

In this simple green side salad recipe, white-wine vinegar, tarragon and Dijon mustard are whisked together to make a bright, signature dressing. Serve with grilled chicken, steak or shrimp, and fresh tomatoes.

Recipe Summary test

10 mins
8

  • Combine oil, vinegar, scallions, tarragon, mustard and salt in a jar. Cover and shake until well combined. Place greens in a large salad bowl. Just before serving, drizzle the vinaigrette over the greens and gently toss to coat.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing for up to 5 days.

about 1 1/2 cups
104 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 3.6g; dietary fiber 2.5g; sugars 0.9g; fat 9.6g; saturated fat 1.4g; vitamin a iu 3031.4IU; vitamin c 18.4mg; folate 129.5mcg; calcium 63.8mg; iron 1.5mg; magnesium 27.4mg; potassium 361.1mg; sodium 106.7mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
1/2 vegetable, 2 fat
