Rhubarb Chutney

This quick, zesty chutney complements almost any meat or poultry. Use fresh or frozen rhubarb.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2004

total:
35 mins
Servings:
16

  • Combine rhubarb, apple, cranberries (or cherries), onion, water, honey, ginger, vinegar and crushed red pepper to taste in a small saucepan. Bring to a boil, stirring occasionally. Reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until rhubarb is tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Uncover and simmer, stirring occasionally, until thickened, about 5 minutes more. Serve warm or cold.

Make Ahead Tip: The chutney will keep, in an airtight container, in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

2 tablespoons
35 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 9.2g; dietary fiber 0.6g; sugars 7.7g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 29.4IU; vitamin c 1.6mg; folate 1.8mcg; calcium 13.6mg; iron 0.1mg; magnesium 2.6mg; potassium 55.6mg; sodium 1.1mg.
1/3 fruit, 1/3 other carbohydrate
