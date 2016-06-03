Warm Green Bean Salad with Toasted Walnuts

This colorful salad makes a fine prelude to a hearty dinner. Walnut oil's distinctive flavor delivers a rich hit to the dressing.

Victoria Abbott Riccardi
Source: EatingWell Magazine, Spring 2004

Directions

  • To prepare dressing: Whisk shallot, vinegar, mustard, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil.

  • Cook haricots verts (or green beans), uncovered, in a large pot of boiling water until crisp-tender; 3 to 4 minutes for haricots verts, 4 to 6 minutes for green beans. Drain, refresh under cold water and pat dry.

  • Toast walnuts in a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, stirring constantly, until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl to cool.

  • To prepare salad: Combine the beans, tomatoes and parsley in a large bowl. Toss with the dressing. Divide mache (or lettuce) among 6 salad plates. Spoon bean mixture onto the greens, sprinkle with the walnuts and serve.

Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days. Blanch beans (Step 2) up to 8 hours ahead; store in the refrigerator in a plastic bag lined with paper towels.

Ingredient Notes: Haricots verts is simply French for “green beans.” However, the term is often used for the very slender beans, also called French beans, found in produce markets.

Mâche (“mosh”), also known as lamb's lettuce or corn salad, is a tangy green that resembles watercress. Popular in Europe, it is enjoyed in the first salads of spring. Look for it in specialty stores and farmers' markets.

111 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 12g; dietary fiber 4.3g; sugars 5.2g; fat 6.7g; saturated fat 0.6g; vitamin a iu 3494.3IU; vitamin c 28.1mg; folate 84.4mcg; calcium 63.3mg; iron 1.6mg; magnesium 37.6mg; potassium 566.8mg; sodium 140.9mg; thiamin 0.1mg.
2 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat
