Warm Green Bean Salad with Toasted Walnuts
This colorful salad makes a fine prelude to a hearty dinner. Walnut oil's distinctive flavor delivers a rich hit to the dressing.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Nutrition Profile:
Ingredients
Directions
Tips
Make Ahead Tip: Cover and refrigerate the dressing (Step 1) for up to 2 days. Blanch beans (Step 2) up to 8 hours ahead; store in the refrigerator in a plastic bag lined with paper towels.
Ingredient Notes: Haricots verts is simply French for “green beans.” However, the term is often used for the very slender beans, also called French beans, found in produce markets.
Mâche (“mosh”), also known as lamb's lettuce or corn salad, is a tangy green that resembles watercress. Popular in Europe, it is enjoyed in the first salads of spring. Look for it in specialty stores and farmers' markets.
Nutrition Facts
2 1/2 vegetable, 1 1/2 fat