Turkish Spice Mix

Make a big batch of this Turkish spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. Or try it as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.

Hilary Meyer
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2015

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
10 mins
Servings:
64

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine paprika, mint, cinnamon, garlic powder, cumin, salt, pepper and cloves in a small bowl. Stir well to recombine after storing.

    Advertisement

Tips

Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight for up to 3 months.

To make a creamy dip with the spice mix: Combine 2 Tbsp. dry mix with 3/4 cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt and 1/4 cup sour cream (or mayonnaise) and 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Makes: about 1 cup dip for 8 servings (2 Tbsp. each, about 60 calories)

To make a vinaigrette with the spice mix: Combine 2 Tbsp. dry mix with 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1/3 cup red-wine, white-wine or cider vinegar and 2 Tbsp. water in a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake until well combined. Refrigerate for up to 5 days. Makes: about 1 cup dressing for 8 servings (2 Tbsp. each, about 130 calories)

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
3/4 tsp.
Per Serving:
4 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; dietary fiber 0.5g; sugars 0.1g; fat 0.1g; vitamin a iu 328IU; folate 0.9mcg; calcium 6.4mg; iron 0.3mg; magnesium 2.2mg; potassium 22mg; sodium 53.7mg.
Exchanges:

free food
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 EatingWell. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.eatingwell.com 01/16/2022