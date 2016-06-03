You'll Want to Use This Paprika Spice Blend on Everything

Baharat, which translates to "spices" in Arabiac, is a spice blend often used in Middle Eastern cooking and can vary in ingredients depending on the region. Our spice blend features paprika, dried mint, cinnamon and cumin. Use this spice blend as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. Or, try using it to make a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.