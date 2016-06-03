You'll Want to Use This Paprika Spice Blend on Everything
Baharat, which translates to "spices" in Arabiac, is a spice blend often used in Middle Eastern cooking and can vary in ingredients depending on the region. Our spice blend features paprika, dried mint, cinnamon and cumin. Use this spice blend as a rub for grilled or roasted meat or vegetables. Or, try using it to make a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
To Make Ahead
Store airtight for up to 3 months.
To make a creamy dip with the spice mix:
Combine 2 Tbsp. dry mix with 3/4 cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt and 1/4 cup sour cream (or mayonnaise) and 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Makes: about 1 cup dip for 8 servings (2 Tbsp. each, about 60 calories)
To make a vinaigrette with the spice mix:
Combine 2 Tbsp. dry mix with 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1/3 cup red-wine, white-wine or cider vinegar and 2 Tbsp. water in a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake until well combined. Refrigerate for up to 5 days. Makes: about 1 cup dressing for 8 servings (2 Tbsp. each, about 130 calories)
