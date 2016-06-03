All-Purpose Herb Seasoning
Make a big batch of this super-herbed spice mix to have on hand when you need to whip up a quick vegetable dip or flavorful, easy salad dressing. The spice mix is also perfect to give as a hostess gift along with a recipe card for turning it into a dip or vinaigrette (see Tips, below). For the freshest, most economical spices, head to a store that has a large, well-stocked bulk spice department.
Make Ahead Tip: Store airtight for up to 3 months.
To make a creamy dip with the spice mix: Combine 2 Tbsp. dry mix with 3/4 cup reduced-fat plain Greek yogurt and 1/4 cup sour cream (or mayonnaise) and 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil. Cover and refrigerate for up to 5 days. Makes: about 1 cup dip for 8 servings (2 Tbsp. each, about 60 calories)
To make a vinaigrette with the spice mix: Combine 2 Tbsp. dry mix with 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, 1/3 cup red-wine, white-wine or cider vinegar and 2 Tbsp. water in a glass jar with a tight-fitting lid. Shake until well combined. Refrigerate for up to 5 days. Makes: about 1 cup dressing for 8 servings (2 Tbsp. each, about 130 calories)
