Disappointing, but was able to remedy It's a good base, but I would use boneless, chicken thighs for a more tender chicken. I would also use cilantro instead of parsley. Followed the recipe exactly, but was disappointed with outcome, so found a similar recipe in my Moroccan cookbook and added grated ginger, cinnamon, chicken stock, cayenne and a little Earth Balance avocado spread at the end for mouth feel. It may better leftover after the flavors meld, but at the end of cooking time the chicken was tough and the sauce a little flat. Pros: Fast - great for pantry staples. Cons: Chicken is tough, sauce is flat, needs work