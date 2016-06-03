Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette

Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.

EatingWell Test Kitchen
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2015

Nutrition Profile:

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine spinach, pear and onion in a large bowl.

  • Cook bacon in a small skillet over medium heat until crisp, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate with a slotted spoon. Add enough oil to the pan drippings to make 2 tablespoons total. Add vinegar, syrup, salt and pepper; bring to a simmer. Immediately pour the dressing over the salad and gently toss to coat. Serve sprinkled with the bacon and walnuts.

Nutrition Facts

Serving Size:
about 2 cups
Per Serving:
194 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 8.6g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 3.5mg; vitamin a iu 7048.6IU; vitamin c 24.2mg; folate 163.7mcg; calcium 100.5mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 86.3mg; potassium 582.1mg; sodium 261.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
Exchanges:

1/2 fruit, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 fat
