Warm Pear & Spinach Salad with Maple-Bacon Vinaigrette
Mature, larger-leaved spinach holds up better to the warm bacon vinaigrette than baby spinach in this healthy spinach salad recipe. If you don't want the spinach to wilt, let the dressing cool before tossing it with the salad.
Source: EatingWell Magazine, November/December 2015
Ingredients
Directions
194 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 16.1g; dietary fiber 4.2g; sugars 8.6g; fat 13.4g; saturated fat 1.8g; cholesterol 3.5mg; vitamin a iu 7048.6IU; vitamin c 24.2mg; folate 163.7mcg; calcium 100.5mg; iron 2.6mg; magnesium 86.3mg; potassium 582.1mg; sodium 261.2mg; thiamin 0.1mg; added sugar 3g.
1/2 fruit, 1 vegetable, 2 1/2 fat