Great party opener I served this as a welcome drink when people came into the house for a party. The idea was that this was a starter drink to occupy people while they were making other cocktails, starting on snacks, etc. It was gone in no time and people wanted more! I hadn't thought about needing seconds. Made a double batch for next party - made the pear puree ahead and froze - will see how that turns out. Pros: Perfect make ahead drink - can make the pear/rum mix ahead and then add Prosecco before serving Cons: Didn't last long!